Delhi: Man slits friend’s throat for frequently contacting wife in Lajpat Nagar, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old man murdered his friend by repeatedly slitting his throat with the glass of a broken bottle as the latter was frequently contacting his wife and trying to make proximity with her.

The case came to light on April 27 when police received information at Kotwali police station in north Delhi about an unknown dead body lying in a pool of blood on the roof of Old Lajpat Rai Market, Opp. Redfort. “The body was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on the head and deep lacerated wound on neck. One bottle of whiskey and three disposable glasses were at the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said.

The police lodged an FIR under section 302 of the IPC. Three teams were constituted to crack the case which checked around 200 CCTV cameras of the nearby areas to identify and trace the movement of the deceased who was identified as Manoj Kumar Gupta (28), a resident of Sonia Vihar.

The deceased used to come at Old Lajpat Rai market and was engaged in packing cartons of different shopkeepers. The suspect who was accompanying the deceased at the time of incident was identified as Gulab Jha, who was then apprehended. After investigation, it was concluded that the deceased used to converse frequently with the wife of the accused.

“Jha disclosed that though the deceased was his friend, he was annoyed as he was frequently contacting his wife,” the DCP said. Jha invited Gupta for a drink and had a heated argument on the issue of unequal sharing of money of drinks.

The argument turned into scuffle and he hit the deceased with a broken brick that was lying nearby. Since his friend Manoj was intoxicated, his head hit the floor, thereafter, the accused got hold of a piece of glass bottle lying nearby and he slashed the neck of the deceased repeatedly leaving no chance of his survival and also took his mobile phone.