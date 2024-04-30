Jamia Millia Islamia entrance postponed due to Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has rescheduled the entrance exam dates for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The dates are being revised due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

As per the revised schedule, JMI entrance exams 2024 will be held on June 9, 10, and 11 for various non-CUET courses. In the earlier schedule, the exams for Non-CUET courses were scheduled to be held on May 24, 25, and 26.

The last date to apply for the admission through the entrance exams was March 30. The application correction window was open from April 4 and admit cards were issued on April 15.

While MA in Economics, Applied Psychology, Diploma in Engineering, MBA, MBA-IB self-financed, MBA in Entrepreneurship and family business, will be conducted on June 9; BEd, MA in HR Management and MA in Arabic will be conducted on June 10; MA in Social Work, MA in English, BSc Aeronautics, MCA and MA in History will now be held on June 11.