Kapurthala once more

Our minds often drift to Goa, Munnar or Pondicherry when seeking remnants of French architecture. However, there exists a lesser-known gem, in Punjab, known as the Paris of Punjab. It is Kapurthala — an erstwhile princely state of India and the seat of the Ahluwalia dynasty. “This city is the land of my forefathers. Maharaja Jagatjit

Singh was among its illustrious rulers. He was a well-travelled person with a cosmopolitan outlook; he gave a French-style facelift to Kapurthala, building many architectural wonders,” says luxury designer JJ Valaya, who has chosen to name his bridge-to-luxury line after this city.

The Kapurthala Palace was built on the lines of the Palace of Versailles. Other buildings such as the Jagatjit Club have the grace of Greek design while Shalimar Gardens and the Elysee Palace exemplify Indo-French style of architecture. Valaya’s clothing line, too, is deeply inspired by such cross-cultural influences.

While the 56-year-old designer was born in Jodhpur, he has travelled to Kapurthala several times. Valaya, who knows the scions of the former royal family, has been privy to old albums, photographs and diaries that detail Maharaja Jagatjit Singh’s travels. “Inspired by his travels, every creation carries a bohemian-meets-timeless charm in the Kapurthala line. The ensembles are tailored to suit the well-travelled Indian who wants lightweight, easy-to-pack, and timeless pieces. The look is contemporary but the soul is Indian,” he says.

Inside the store

The Kapurthala line started two years ago. Its first standalone store opened its doors at Dhan Mill recently. As we enter the plush store, which has a charcoal grey façade, its “shifting leaves”, as the designer calls it, with a chevron pattern, is a “celebration of the label’s favourite neutrals, black and white, i.e, classic luxury wear”.

As we step inside, three mannequins adorned with zebra-print skirt sets and saris from the Fauna series, invite us on a journey into the wild. “Though inspired by animal prints, it is a definitive statement that you need not kill animals to wear their skin. Their beauty is to be appreciated and respected. We will bring giraffe prints soon into the collection,” says Valaya. The banjara embroidery on Art Deco-style blouses pay homage to Indian traditional crafts while the chevron pattern skirts on the racks showcase the label’s signature.