Merchandises with political slogans are trending online

NEW DELHI: The election fever has reached e-commerce sites, and it seems the BJP is trying to take advantage of most of it. “Modi blood runs through my veins”; “MODIfied India”; “Do you suffer from Modiphobia? Solution is Burnol” are some of the election slogans you may find on the T-shirts being sold on various online commerce platforms.

Moreover, social media platforms are also abuzz with advertisements from entrepreneurs selling T-shirts, caps and mufflers with slogans and symbols of political parties.

Some of the prominent websites that are trending and offering a variety of such apparels include XTEES.com/BJP, Amazon, INDIAMart, Meesho, and RedBubble.com.

T-shirts with party symbols and slogans are available for Rs 599-699. These websites are not just selling t-shirts, but also offering customized t-shirts, mufflers, and caps. Given the prevalence of pro-BJP slogans, a marketing analyst suggests that either the BJP’s apparels are in high demand or it is a strategic move as part of the saffron party’s election campaign to attract voters.

Public response to this trend was evident during the Phase II of voting in UP, where some voters were spotted at polling stations, proudly sporting these political party-themed T-shirts.

When the election kicked off last month, the BJP had already announced NAMO merchandise, which is exclusively available on the Narendra Modi App.

Apart from that, one of the most prominent themes in the featured merchandise is ‘Modi ka parivar,’ which has become a viral catchphrase among people who consider Prime Minister Modi their own family.

Meanwhile, there are not many websites specifically selling Congress or any other party t-shirts. Only a few Congress t-shirts are available on Meesho or Amazon, and some are also available for the Aam Aadmi Party.