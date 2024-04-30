Work expedited to meet deadline: Delhi Development Authority

NEW DELHI: Following the response from buyers to the Dwarka Golf View apartments, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is working on a war footing to meet the project’s deadline by June end.

“The work force for the project is to be increased by nearly 50 per cent and one nodal officer of the rank of Assistant Engineer has also been deputed for each tower to closely monitor the progress and quality of work,” the authority said in a statement on Monday.

DDA vice chairman Subhasish Panda is personally monitoring the project on a daily basis and visited the project site on Thursday to take stock of the development work, the statement said.

“After receiving enthusiastic response for Dwarka Golf View Apartments, the DDA is now working on a war footing to meet the deadline of finishing the project by June end,” a statement said.

The project signifies DDA’s inaugural entry into the luxury segment with the Festival Housing Scheme, launched on November 30, 2023. The scheme includes Penthouses, Super High Income Group (SHIG), and High Income Group (HIG) flats in Dwarka Sector 19B, with terrace gardens and panoramic views of the adjoining golf course.

The 14 exclusive penthouses, each with a 424 sqm plinth area, are distinguished by a duplex format comprising 4+1 rooms, a utility balcony and an open terrace. Priced between Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 5 crore, they have been constructed at the top of seven towers. Each tower has two penthouses.

In addition to the penthouses, the site in Sector 19B has 1,858 properties, with 13 towers in the society. Homebuyers can choose from 170 Super HIG and 946 HIG flats. While the Super HIG flats are priced at about Rs 2.5 crore, the HIG flats range between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore.

The residences boast not only an opulent design and premium location but also state-of-the-art fixtures and fittings that incorporate cutting-edge technology, according to officials. Buyers participated in an auction mode, selecting their desired flat by paying the bidding amount. The scheme received exceptional interest, with all 14 penthouses and 170 super HIG flats sold out, alongside 940 HIG flats booked, the DDA said.

To facilitate informed decision-making, DDA provided sample flats and organised help desks and housing camps to address queries from prospective buyers.

