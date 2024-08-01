Action will be taken, says L-G

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said appropriate action will be taken in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre here.

“It is a tragic incident. Whatever appropriate action needs to be taken will be taken. I do not believe in taking hasty decisions. Things are slowly coming to light. Whatever steps need to be taken will be taken,” he told reporters on the sidelines of flagging off 320 electric buses. The LG on Monday interacted with students protesting over the death of the three students. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of the three victims.