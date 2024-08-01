Better infra: City moots plan to relocate coaching centres

NEW DELHI: Public outrage over the drowning of three UPSC aspirants at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar has pushed authorities to chart out a plan to address the challenge of improving the city’s poor infrastructure.

Relocating coaching centres to areas with better civic infrastructure and creating a hub of such institutions figures prominently in the plan.

L-G VK Saxena on Wednesday said coaching institutes running in various parts of Delhi such as Old Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Ber Sarai, Kalu Sarai, etc. have become over-crowded ghettos and there is a need to develop a coaching hub where all coaching institutes of competitive examinations may be shifted in a planned and time-bound manner.

According to him, it will not only ensure compliance of regulatory norms but will also give a good environment to students for their studies, apart from providing affordable and well built residential accommodations.

The suggestion came in a meeting with representatives of anguished UPSC aspirantsand federation of coaching institutes with officials from DDA, MCD and other departments, officials said.

“Responding to the L-G’s suggestion, DDA stated that a coaching hub can be established by DDA at various locations- Narela, and Rohini, etc. which would have accommodation and teaching facilities at one location. Most institutes agreed upon the need for such a hub and expressed their willingness to move there,” an official said.