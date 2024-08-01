Coaching centre deaths: Bail plea of co-owners, car driver binned

NEW DELHI: A local court on Wednesday denied bail to four co-owners of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in whose flooded basement three civil services aspirants drowned and the SUV car driver accused of driving recklessly and creating water waves on the flooded street outside the institute.

The co-owners are identified as Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh, while the driver as Manuj Kathuria. The three IAS aspirants—Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Kerala—couldn’t escape from the library in the basement of RAU’s IAS coaching institute building and drowned.

“All the bail applications are dismissed,” Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar stated.

Kathuria faces accusations of driving his Force Gurkha through a heavily flooded street, which allegedly caused the water to surge and breach the gates of the three-storey building, ultimately flooding the basement. The four co-owners are charged with abetting the incident by neglecting necessary safety measures in the flood-prone area.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Rakesh Malhotra, Kathuria’s advocate, told the court that his client did not know what would happen, nor did he have the intention to cause the incident.