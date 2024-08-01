Delhi disrupted as heavy rain batters city, traffic stalled

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains pounded the national capital on Wednesday evening, resulting in severe water-logging in several parts, including Old Rajinder Nagar where three UPSC aspirants recently drowned at the basement of a coaching centre.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in just one hour. The met department issued ‘red’ alert for Delhi-NCR, urging residents to avoid going to water-logged areas. The IMD said rainy conditions would persist until August 5.

“Clouds have converged over Delhi from all four sectors. Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated intense to very intense spell (3-5cm/hr) likely over Delhi during next 2 hours,” the met department said.

The downpour triggered water-logging in several parts of the city, adversely affecting the traffic, with Ring Road, Vandematram Marg and NH-48 under Dhaula Kuan flyover, GTK road, Anuvrat Marg, Ring Road in the carriageway from Majnu ka Tila towards ISBT Kashmere Gate being among the worst-hit areas.

A senior traffic police official told this newspaper that multiple calls of congestion and water-logging were received and advisories were issued asking commuters to avoid certain stretches.

Meanwhile, at least 10 flights were diverted from the IGIA due to the bad weather.

Delhi minister Atishi posted, “There has been very heavy rainfall in Delhi in the last two hours. The Delhi government and MCD are maintaining a close watch on low lying areas and vulnerable water logging locations, to ensure no untoward incident takes place.”

Lt-Governor VK Saxena also took to social media to caution officers to remain alert in light of the heavy downpour. “Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres,” he posted on ‘X’.