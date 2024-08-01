NHRC seeks report on coaching centre deaths, compensation

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday served notices on Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and the Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Kumar seeking a detailed report over the death of three civil services aspirants by drowning at their coaching centre in the Rajinder Nagar area on July 27.

Stating that the Government of NCT of Delhi, Municipal Corporation as well as the law enforcement agencies cannot escape their liability, the commission said, “The Delhi Chief Secretary has also been asked to get a thorough survey done to know the exact number of such institutes and coaching centres running in violation of the prescribed norms across Delhi.”

An NHRC official said that every detail of the institutes is to be mentioned in the report. “The Commission would like to know about the action taken against the responsible public servants who failed to do their lawful duty to check these irregularities. It has asked the government of NCT of Delhi to intimate about the compensation paid to the next of kin of the deceased and steps taken to avoid such occurrence,” it said.