Staying in Rajinder Nagar means paying, suffering, rue aspirants

NEW DELHI: Akshay (name changed), a 23-year-old civil service aspirant, lives in a cage-like accommodation in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area, which recently bore witness to the tragic death of three aspirants by drowning in the flooded basement of a coaching centre’s building.

“We are charged exorbitantly for accommodation or libraries,” says Akshay, who hails from Himachal Pradesh and has been living in Delhi for a year.

Another aspirant, who is protesting over the deaths, claims that the city, where they come to study and fulfil their dreams, has failed to provide even the basic amenities.

“We come from different parts of the country with the sole motive to crack the UPSC civil service examination and are forced to live in miserable conditions”, the protestor, sitting outside the Rau’s IAS coaching institute, says.

Over 5,000 coaching centers are located in areas such as Old Rajinder Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Kalu Sarai, Satya Niketan, South Extension, and Karol Bagh.

The incident has not only highlighted the glaring lapses of the coaching institutes but also the daily struggles faced by the students, be it acquiring accommodation or getting the right environment to study. A 21-year-old woman named Niharika, who hails from Madhubani in Bihar, claimed that 90 per cent of private libraries operate in the basement area of coaching institutes, for which students have to pay ` 2000-3000 every month.