‘We should have done our duty better’: Delhi civic body on coaching centre deaths

NEW DELHI: Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Tariq Thomas on Wednesday acknowledged the civic body’s shortcomings in the deaths at the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre and stressed the need to address structural issues urgently.

While interacting with protesting students, Thomas said, “We have structural issues like you said and they need to be addressed in a systematic way, that is my solution.”

“I accept it’s a failure for all of us and me. I am openly saying this shouldn’t have happened,” he said. When questioned over the accountability, the senior MCD official said, “An inquiry is taking place, let it sink in. Those accountable will be acted upon. I accept that we should have done our duty better, and this should not have happened. There is no excuse.”

Thomas said there is an urgent need to focus on the master plan as the city has seen exponential growth. His remarks came as the protest by the aspirants entered its fourth day.

Ministers meet protesters

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet ministers met civil services aspirants to address their concerns following the flooding incident at an Old Rajinder Nagar coaching center, which resulted in the deaths of three students.

The meeting occurred at the Delhi Secretariat and included Delhi Education Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Development Minister Gopal Rai, and Mayor Shelly Oberoi.