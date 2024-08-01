‘We should have done our duty better’: Delhi civic body on coaching centre deaths

NEW DELHI: Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Tariq Thomas on Wednesday acknowledged the civic body’s shortcomings in the deaths at the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre and stressed the need to address structural issues urgently.
While interacting with protesting students, Thomas said, “We have structural issues like you said and they need to be addressed in a systematic way, that is my solution.”
“I accept it’s a failure for all of us and me. I am openly saying this shouldn’t have happened,” he said. When questioned over the accountability, the senior MCD official said, “An inquiry is taking place, let it sink in. Those accountable will be acted upon. I accept that we should have done our duty better, and this should not have happened. There is no excuse.”
Thomas said there is an urgent need to focus on the master plan as the city has seen exponential growth. His remarks came as the protest by the aspirants entered its fourth day.
Ministers meet protesters
Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet ministers met civil services aspirants to address their concerns following the flooding incident at an Old Rajinder Nagar coaching center, which resulted in the deaths of three students.
The meeting occurred at the Delhi Secretariat and included Delhi Education Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Development Minister Gopal Rai, and Mayor Shelly Oberoi.
“We met representatives from various coaching hubs, such as Old Rajinder Nagar and Nehru Vihar. Students expressed their concerns and feedback regarding high fees and the lack of infrastructure at coaching centres. They also shared concerns about exploitation in the form of high rent and brokerage charges,” Atishi said.
During the discussion, students expressed issues such as exorbitant fees, inadequate infrastructure at coaching centres, and exploitation through high rent and brokerage charges. Atishi acknowledged these concerns and mentioned that the government would incorporate them into new regulations for coaching centres.
Sealing
The MCD on Wednesday sealed five more basements of coaching institutes in West Delhi and South Delhi zones making the total tally reach 35 since Sunday, according to officials.
Addressing a joint press conference earlier in the day, Delhi Education Minister Atishi and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi said 30 basements of coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar have been sealed, while notices have been issued to 200 other coaching centres in Delhi. Till late night Tuesday, the civic body cracked down on five more basements.
MCD officials asked to join probe, no response: Police
The Delhi Police has recorded the statements of 16 employees of Rau’s IAS Study Circle as part of its probe into the death of three civil services aspirants in flooded basement of the coaching centre, officials said on Wednesday. They said the statements of teachers, managers, and security and cleaning staff have been taken in the past two days.A police officer said that MCD officials, who have been asked to join the probe, are yet to come with the relevant documents about de-silting and actions taken by them in the past.