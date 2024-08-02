Aadhaar information can be disclosed in cases that need immediate action: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) can be directed to disclose Aadhaar information to the court without granting the individual concerned a prior hearing in exceptional circumstances. The ruling comes in a habeas corpus petition filed by a woman, named Vandana, seeking the production of her missing mother.

A division bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, stated that while the Supreme Court’s verdict in the KS Puttuswamy case recognises Aadhaar info as private, there are notable exceptions. The HC noted that such data can be provided to the court in a sealed cover, ensuring security.

Vandana’s petition sought to trace her mother, who has been missing since May 2019. Despite searches, her mother remains untraceable. However, it was revealed that her Aadhaar data had been updated with a recent address and mobile number.

The HC emphasised the urgency in habeas corpus matters, particularly when the missing individual might be in danger. It underscored that the UIDAI can be directed to provide updated Aadhaar details to the HC without a prior hearing if the situation demands immediate action.