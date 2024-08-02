Capital comes to crawl as major roads bogged down by water, traffic

NEW DELHI: HEAVY rains disrupted vehicular traffic across major intersections in the Delhi-NCR, with people stranded for several hours on waterlogged roads on Wednesday evening due to severe waterlogging which was reported from several parts of the capital.

Several parts of Delhi, including ITO, Rajghat, Mother Dairy, Ganesh Nagar and Patparganj Road, remained waterlogged on Thursday, officials said, a day after six weather stations across the city recorded over 100 mm of rain in a single day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday categorising the Wednesday rains as an “extremely intense spell”.

Data showed that 2,727 calls related to traffic jams and 119 calls of waterlogging were received till 12 am. There were another 218 calls of traffic jams and eight of waterlogging till 7 am, it showed. 50 calls for uprooted trees were also received by the police.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to avoid the Mundka as there is heavy waterlogging in the area. “Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to heavy waterlogging and potholes on road in Mundka,” it said.