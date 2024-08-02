Congress asks Atishi to quit over Delhi rain casualties

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress called out civic authorities and the Delhi government on Thursday accusing grave negligence as the cause of the recurrent rain deaths in the capital. The Congress demanded resignation from water minister Atishi, holding her accountable for the alleged crumbling state of civic infrastructure.

“The repeated claims of AAP, its ministers, and the MCD of adequate preparations to prevent yet another flood situation in Delhi was laid bare yet again when the entire city was waterlogged following heavy rains last evening. Water minister Atishi should resign taking responsibility for the waterlogging and the deaths,” said DPCC chief Devender Yadav.