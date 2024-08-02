Human rights activist moves Delhi HC over charges of attempt to murder

NEW DELHI: Khalid Saifi, the founder of ‘United Against Hate’, on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court to contest the charge of attempted murder brought against him in relation to the communal riots that erupted in the national capital in February 2020.

The legal proceedings revolve around the events that transpired in northeast Delhi, which resulted in the deaths of at least 53 persons and injuries to around 700.

Representing Saifi, a senior lawyer argued told the court that the attempted murder charge under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is unjustifiable. The argument hinges on the fact that all charges under the Arms Act against Saifi have been dropped, and no weapon or gunshot has been directly linked to him. The lawyer emphasised that with neither any recovery of weapon nor attribution of a gunshot to Saifi, the attempted murder charge should not stand.