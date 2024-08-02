MCD orders survey of buildings with basement, drains, desilting of SWDs

NEW DELHI: Following the tragic death of three UPSC aspirants in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday directed the officials to survey all buildings with basements and desilt stormwater drains.

The flooding at Rau’s IAS Study Circle, caused by a lack of water outlet in the basement, a blocked sewer line, and encroached drainage on the road, has exposed lapses in infrastructure and civic amenities, sparking public outrage and protests.

According to the MCD circular, immediate action will be taken against those misusing the property. The civic body also plans to deploy portable pumps to address vulnerable waterlogging spots.

To ensure safety, the corporation has mandated separate entry and exit gates for basements and publicising building plans to help identify violators.

As per the order, all encroachments above drains and footpaths must be removed, the stormwater drains must be fully de-silted, and choking at any point needs to be cleared with the help of super-sucker machines.