Six people die of house collapse, electrocution as rain lashes Delhi

NEW DELHI/NOIDA: An elderly couple were killed in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh after a boundary wall collapsed on their shanty during the heavy rains that pummelled Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sabur Ali (62) and his wife Ameena, both natives of Assam, police said, adding, the man was a garbage-picker and the couple was sleeping when the incident took place.

A Noida police official said preliminary probe suggests that the wall collapsed due to rainfall. “The incident was reported around 11:45 pm on Wednesday following which a team from Dadri police station reached the scene in Ambedkar Nagar colony,”

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said. He said a boundary wall of a nearby plot, nearly eight feet high, had collapsed on one of the shanties beside it and the couple was buried under the debris.

A 62-year-old man died in a building collapse in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area. The deceased, Anil Kumar Gupta, a cloth showroom owner, was probably closing his shop when it collapsed around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. It took couple of hours to rescue him from beneath the rubble after which he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

In an incident of electrocution death, a 12-year-old boy was killed near his residence in Bindapur area at Dwarka while returning from tuition. The deceased, identified as Mudit Kumar, was exposed to electric cables protruding from the ground close to his DDA flat.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, “When police inspected the scene, we found two plastic pipes containing disconnected electric cables that were emerging from underground.” Based on a complaint by the deceased’s father, the cops have registered a case of death due to negligence.

Two more electrocution incidents were reported from south and southeast Delhi, where a man died on the terrace of his house while another died on a waterlogged street.

Meanwhile, some cars parked in central Delhi’s Daryaganj area were damaged after a wall collapsed following the rains.