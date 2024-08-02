Woman rescued, one more feared trapped as house collapses in Delhi's Jahangirpur

NEW DELHI: A woman was rescued while one more person is feared trapped under the rubble of a three-storey building that collapsed on Friday afternoon in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi, an official said.
A senior Delhi Fire Service official said they received a call regarding the incident at 12.50 pm after which five fire tenders-cum-rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot.
"Probably a three-storey building had collapsed opposite Jahangirpuri Industrial Area," the fire officer told The New Indian Express, adding that a rescue operation was immediately initiated after reaching the spot.
So far the firemen have rescued a woman from under the debris of the collapsed structure. "We have spotted one more person trapped under the debris and are trying to remove him," the officer said.
Meanwhile, the rescued woman has been taken to a nearby hospital.
Notably, the sudden downpour that lashed the city on Wednesday evening left a trail of widespread destruction, with at least 11 deaths being reported in separate rain-related incidents across Delhi-NCR.
Six weather stations across Delhi recorded over 100 mm of rain in a single day, with the India Meteorological Department declaring it as an "extremely intense spell."