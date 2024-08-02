Woman rescued, one more feared trapped as house collapses in Delhi's Jahangirpur

NEW DELHI: A woman was rescued while one more person is feared trapped under the rubble of a three-storey building that collapsed on Friday afternoon in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi, an official said.

A senior Delhi Fire Service official said they received a call regarding the incident at 12.50 pm after which five fire tenders-cum-rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot.

"Probably a three-storey building had collapsed opposite Jahangirpuri Industrial Area," the fire officer told The New Indian Express, adding that a rescue operation was immediately initiated after reaching the spot.