25 basements sealed for operating illegally

NEW DELHI: Between July 28 and 31, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed 25 basements that were being used unlawfully for commercial operations, including coaching centres, offices, and gyms. According to data, 17 property owners were issued show cause notices during this period.

The MCD’s actions remained focused in the areas around Rajinder Nagar in central Delhi, and Patel Nagar and Ranjeet Nagar in west Delhi. Notably, in Old Rajinder Nagar, 18 basements on Bara Bazar Marg were sealed. Out of the 15 properties affected across these localities, seven were in Old Rajinder Nagar.

In total, the MCD surveyed 185 properties. The sealed basements were found to be in violation of legal regulations for being used commercially, an official statement said.

This followed an MCD directive to inspect buildings with basements, exposed hanging wires, and old barrels connected to the combined drainage system across the national capital.

Civic body wakes up

In light of the incident, the MCD has taken a series of sweeping measures including survey of all buildings with basements, action against those misusing these spaces, and the removal of encroachments over drains and footpaths. The MCD also plans full desilting of stormwater drains.