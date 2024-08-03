Another UPSC aspirant electrocuted in city coaching institute, hospitalised

NEW DELHI: Days after the death of three UPSC aspirants in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area, another female student, preparing to appear for the UPSC exam was reportedly electrocuted while she was using a biometric system to register her attendance amid waterlogging at a coaching centre in Karol Bagh area, another hotspot for civil service aspitants.

The injured woman identified as Vani Awasthi is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. As per the medics in the Bareilly hospital, Vani was initially taken to RML Hospital in Delhi after the incident and later shifted to the UP hospital.

“She arrived at our hospital by ambulance and was directly admitted to the ICU. Initially, her condition was critical, and she developed a phobia with her left leg and hand losing function. With counseling and medication, there has been improvement,” the doctor said.

One of her friends said she was admitted to RML Hospital ICU for around two days after which her family took her to their native place. “As of now she is recovering. Moreover that library where she was electrocuted has been shut down,” the friend said.