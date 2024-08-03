CBI will probe coaching centre deaths, says Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the death of three UPSC aspirants at a flooded IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela transferred the probe from the police to the CBI, citing a lack of concrete action against MCD officials.

“Given the gravity of the incident and potential involvement of public servants, this court transfers the investigation to CBI,” said the bench.

The Central Vigilance Commission is tasked with supervising the probe and has been directed to appoint a senior officer to oversee the process.

The HC criticised the MCD and the government for systemic failures. “We believe it is time to reassess everything. There is a deeper issue here,” remarked Justice Manmohan.

The case stems from a PIL that has demanded a high-level probe. The HC scrutinised the safety certification process of the premises, highlighting discrepancies in the inspection report. The HC questioned the police about the students trapped in the basement and why they couldn’t escape. P3