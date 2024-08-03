Delhi: Food, water or both? What led to Asha Kiran shelter home deaths?

NEW DELHI: A report compiled by the Chief Medical Officer at the Medical Care Unit of the Asha Kiran shelter home revealed that of the 14 mysterious deaths of the inmates reported in July, nine exhibited symptoms of diarrhea and difficulty in breathing, and most of them died on the same day or the next day of hospitalisation.
Asha Kiran is the only facility run by the Department of Social Welfare for rehabilitation of mentally disabled patients.
Among the patients, a 14-year-old was admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH) on July 17 with complaints of loose motion. He died the same day while receiving treatment. Another case is of a female inmate aged 25 years. She complained of difficulty in breathing. With bouts of vomiting, she was admitted to the hospital on July 15 and died the same day.
According to the medical report, 14 deaths occurred between July 1 and 28.
Health department sources said the situation indicated a disease outbreak whose pathogen is virulent, adding that the inmates were immune-compromised due to co-morbidities.
“Majority of the deceased complained of loose motion, vomiting, and fever before their death. Multiple factors could be at play, including laxity in handling primary treatment by the medical unit of the shelter home,” said a senior health department official.
NCW chief Rekha Sharma indicated an epidemic at the facility, citing an e-mail from one of the staff posted there on July 21. A BSAH doctor said food or water contamination could be the reason for deaths as during medical investigation, he encountered inmates complaining of eating fungus-laden food. A report by the SDM Rohini raised questions about the quality of drinking water.
L-G, city govt order separate probes into inmates’ deaths
The L-G and the Delhi government have ordered separate inquiries into deaths of inmates at Asha Kiran. L-G VK Saxena called for compensation for the families of the deceased and also demanded immediate action against the facility’s administrator and a white paper on the operations of all shelter homes run by the social welfare department. On the other hand, the government announced a magisterial probe. With a 48-hour deadline for the preliminary probe report, Atishi said any negligence will result in stringent action.