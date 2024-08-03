Delhi: Food, water or both? What led to Asha Kiran shelter home deaths?

NEW DELHI: A report compiled by the Chief Medical Officer at the Medical Care Unit of the Asha Kiran shelter home revealed that of the 14 mysterious deaths of the inmates reported in July, nine exhibited symptoms of diarrhea and difficulty in breathing, and most of them died on the same day or the next day of hospitalisation.

Asha Kiran is the only facility run by the Department of Social Welfare for rehabilitation of mentally disabled patients.

Among the patients, a 14-year-old was admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH) on July 17 with complaints of loose motion. He died the same day while receiving treatment. Another case is of a female inmate aged 25 years. She complained of difficulty in breathing. With bouts of vomiting, she was admitted to the hospital on July 15 and died the same day.

According to the medical report, 14 deaths occurred between July 1 and 28.

Health department sources said the situation indicated a disease outbreak whose pathogen is virulent, adding that the inmates were immune-compromised due to co-morbidities.