Feathers in his cap

When Delhi boy and birdwatcher Aman Sharma’s picture screaming at India Gate at a march for clean air was shared by actor Leonardo DiCaprio on his Instagram in 2019, Sharma did not imagine what the future held — a series of collaborations with Indian celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Sameera Reddy, Bhumi Pednekar and Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju.

From talking about homosexuality existing in the animal kingdom and finding pied hornbills, purple-rumped sunbirds, and crow pheasants at Reddy’s home to discussing responsible consumption with Mirza, Sharma has been on a roll since last year.

“Dia and I became friends on Instagram. She would send me pictures of birds that would come to her balcony in Mumbai which I could not find in Delhi. When I visited her, I found that she had created a balcony garden and grown many flowering plants that invites more than 30 bird species,”

Sharma says, excited about the fact that while any message he shares reaches one million of his Instagram followers, “it instantly reaches 5.5 million more!” when Mirza shares it. As the 21-year-old plans to contact more celebrities for his informative video series, Alia Bhatt’s home, he says, is a target. “I’d love to cover her home as she’s a nature lover.”

As free as a bird

Sharma, a Swadesh Samman awardee, had been an animal and nature lover since childhood. “Whenever I wasn’t at school, I would ask my parents to take me to Delhi’s Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Hauz Khas Deer Park. I was hooked on Discovery, Animal Planet and National Geographic,” he says.

However, it was at the age of 13 that his interest in birdwatching was piqued when a Bulbul made a nest in his balcony. “I would wake up at 5 am to silently observe her get food for the babies, feed and nurture them. I saw her eggs hatch into chicks and then fly. I almost felt like a second parent!” Sharma says.