Libraries to come up in memory of 3 UPSC aspirants

Students protest outside the IAS coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar, where 3 UPSC aspirants died due to drowning on 30th July, in New Delhi.
NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi has instructed officials to establish four libraries in honour of the three UPSC aspirants who tragically died of drowning in the Old Rajinder Nagar basement on July 27. The proposed libraries will be located in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Ber Sarai, the Mayor said on X.

The mayor highlighted the acute shortage of affordable public and government libraries in Delhi, a concern voiced by many students preparing for competitive exams. Private libraries often charge high fees, making them inaccessible.

To address this issue, Oberoi suggested funding the libraries from the Mayor’s discretionary budget. She also requested officials to evaluate the feasibility, identify suitable lands, and take action to establish the libraries. “While nothing can compensate for the loss, we aim to improve public reading spaces for students.”

