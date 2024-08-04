Parsvnath Developers CEO arrested from Delhi Airport after 60-km long chase

NEW DELHI: The Chief Executive Officer of Parsvnath Developers Sanjeev Kumar Jain was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Indira Gandhi International Airport while the former was trying to flee from the city, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Jain was wanted as four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant, issued against him, were pending at the Shahdara police station. He was arrested on August 3 and produced before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said a non-bailable warrant had been issued against Jain by the Joint Registrar, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Delhi. "The non-bailable warrant was issued against him on July 18 but he did not appear before the Ld Commission," the DCP said.

The officer told TNIE that the case was given to the Special Task Force (STF) of the Shahdara district which then launched a massive manhunt to trace the accused Jain. "He was constantly changing his location. But we kept tracking him. Through one of his known people we found a mobile phone number that Jain was using and subsequently put it on surveillance," the DCP said.

On August 3, the cops found that the location of the mobile phone was around the Delhi Airport area following which a team was immediately dispatched to the Airport and Jain was nabbed. The Parsvnath CEO is accused of not providing a residential flat to a homebuyer in Gurugram within the stipulated time. It is not the only instance, the Parsvnath Developers have been earlier as well allegedly delayed in giving possession of flats constructed by them.