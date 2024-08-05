BJP welcomes SC verdict upholding LG's right to appoint MCD aldermen

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that the lieutenant governor has power to nominate aldermen to MCD, saying the AAP has developed the habit of questioning anything done by the LG.

At a press conference here, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the power to appoint aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been exercised by the LG for decades.

"However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has developed the habit of questioning anything done by the LG. We strongly condemn AAP MP Sanjay Singh's reaction to the SC verdict which reflects an anarchist mindset of his party," Sachdeva said.

Singh had termed the verdict as "unfortunate" and against democracy.