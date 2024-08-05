No cabinet meetings, CM Arvind Kejriwal working as dictator: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Sunday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being “dictatorial” as he had been allegedly making decisions without consulting with the cabinet.

“Mr Kejriwal does not believe in holding cabinet meetings. As in the last 71 meetings, only 15 were actual physical cabinet meetings, while the remaining 56 were circulation meetings, following arbitrary orders from the chief minister,” party’s state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

He said that the foundation of a democratic government is “discussions in cabinet meetings”, where the chief minister’s proposals are reviewed by the cabinet members, as well as the chief secretary and other participating officials, who provide their suggestions. Decisions are then made unanimously.

“But AAP supremo who was elected through democratic voting, does not believe in democratic administrative processes,” Sachdeva said.

“From 2022 to July 31, 2024, the Delhi government held a total of 71 cabinet meetings, of which 56 were circulation meetings. This means that he [Kejriwal] made arbitrary decisions, which the relevant ministers and officials were later pressured into approving,” he added.

Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody in excise case.