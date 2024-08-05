Security stepped up outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has stepped up security outside the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital following an intense turmoil in the neighbouring country.

Top Awami league leader Sheikh Haseena tendered resignation from the post of Prime Minister and fled the country after the situation turned extremely volatile in Bangladesh.

"We have stepped up the security arrangements outside the Bangladesh High Commission and deployed more police personnel," a senior Delhi Police officer told The New Indian Express.

Police have also made tightened security outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in case Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lands in the national capital, reported PTI.

The officer further said the area where the Commission is located has been completely secured. "We are on alert and closely following the developments in the neighbouring country," the officer said.

Hasina is expected to shortly land in Delhi.

Massive violent protests had marred the Sheikh Hasina government over a controversial "quota system" that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

Thousands of Bangladeshi protesters demanding Hasina's resignation clashed with government supporters on Sunday in one of the deadliest days since demonstrations began. Earlier on Saturday, the student leaders had even turned down Hasina’s offer of talks.

Meanwhile, 7100 out of the 8500 Indian students in Bangladesh have returned to India. There were a total of 15,000 Indians in Bangladesh and they are free to return if challenges exist, though the overall situation is less volatile now.