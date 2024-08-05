Two Minors forced into prostitution rescued from GB Road: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Two minor girls forced into prostitution were rescued by the Delhi Police from a brothel located at Shradhanand Marg (GB-Road) in the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

The cops also arrested two people, one who had tampered with the Aadhaar card of the victim girls to show them as major and one woman who had been running the brothel.

The accused were identified as Kiran Devi (53), a resident of Kotha No. 59, Shradanand Marg, and Lala Ram alias Sunil (48), a resident of Delhi.

DCP (central) M Harsh Vardhan said during routine checking by SHO Kamla Market and his team on the intervening night of July 16-17, they found two minors in the brothel but were told as adults.

“Based on their physical description, they seemed to be minors, and upon questioning, they were not able to give a proper reply. Upon inspection, it was found that both were minors,” the DCP said.

The duo were rescued and were taken to a Shelter Home, where they were counselled, the DCP said.

The girls were brought to the brothel by Kiran Devi a year back, and Lala Ram helped in tampering the Aadhar card of minors, the DCP said, adding that both have been arrested.

Notably, the police post of Shradanand Marg had earlier rescued a minor on July 12 and now after following due legal procedure under Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, eviction cum sealing order has been obtained for the building from which that minor was rescued.

“This will act as a deterrent for persons involved in such activities,” the DCP said.