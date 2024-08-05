UPSC aspirants death: 'Governance in Delhi neither dead nor alive'

The decade of 1970s in the Hindi film industry was dominated by a villain called Ajit. While he possessed a debonair personality and a very crisp dialogue delivery, it were the ingeniously drafted dialogues for him which had a very remarkable impact.

Some of his dialogues encouraged his fans to create, what’s known as fallacy compositions, which means create a conformation of your own to suit the style of your idol. One such famous fallacy compositions attributed to Ajit is, “Raabert, is haraami ko Liquid Oxygen mein daal do. Liquid ise jeene nahin dega; Oxygen ise marne nahin dega!” It meant the boss asking his henchman Robert to put a rascal (opponent) in liquid oxygen, where liquid won’t let him live and oxygen won’t let him die.

A similar situation has been created for the jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. It’s neither living nor dying. It has created a state for the people of the national capital, what’s called a fool’s paradise. In Christian beliefs and scriptures it is the place where fools or idiots were sent after death: intellectually incompetent to be held responsible for their deeds, they cannot be punished for them in hell, atone for them in purgatory, or be rewarded for them in heaven.

When Arvind Kejriwal provided freebies to the residents of the national Capital, in their idiocy they opted for it and are now paying a price for it. As the Delhi Court observed, “Civic authorities are bankrupt. If you don’t have money to pay salaries, how will you upgrade infrastructure?

You want freebie culture. You are not collecting money, so you are not spending any money.”

The present state of Delhi, using another Christian allegorical reference, is that of being in the limbo, meaning in an uncertain and undecided state or condition. The state of uncertainty is such that one leaves home for work, gets caught in civic floods and lands up behind the bars for wedging through the flooded waters to return home.