Callous officials to be held accountable for Delhi UPSC aspirants' death

NEW DELHI: The magisterial probe into the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar is in its final stage and will be submitted to the chief secretary in a couple of days, officials said on Monday, adding that the report details the identity of the functionaries who were accountable for the incident and recommends actions against them.

The probe was ordered by the chief secretary to identify officials whose negligence may have prompted the tragic incident in which three students were killed by drowning after a basement library of a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar filled with water due to heavy rains and poor drainage.

According to sources, the District Magistrate of Central Delhi went to the incident site and surrounding areas and summoned officials of the concerned departments to the district headquarters in Daryaganj for an inquiry.

Engineers of the Delhi Jal Board and Municipal Corporation in Karol Bagh zone were questioned regarding their roles and responsibilities to maintain the civic infrastructure in the locality and their statements were recorded. “The DM inquired all the engineers, from Junior Engineer to Executive Engineer in Karol Bagh Zone, about their respective functions,” an official privy to the inquiry said.

The DM also summoned agitating students and recorded their versions. Sources said the students have accused civic officials of collusion with coaching centre operators in perpetuation of violations.