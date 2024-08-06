Delhi Assembly panel flags staff crunch at Asha Kiran shelter home

NEW DELHI: The Committee for Petitions of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, following an inquiry into the deaths at the Asha Kiran shelter home and meeting with officials concerned with its admistration, claimed there was a “huge shortage” of staff at the Rohini facility. The committee also squarely blame the L-G for the ‘mismanagement’ of shelter homes, alleging the L-G had appointed a ‘tainted officer’ as the adminstrator of the shelter home.

Addressing the press, committee chairperson MLA Kuldeep Kumar said despite repeated requests from health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, the L-G has not sanctioned the recruitment of staff at Mohalla clinics and shelter homes.

The panel will write to the L-G seeking explanation on the vacancies and why no officer was punished for negligence leading to the deaths, he said.