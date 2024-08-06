Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta elected as LoP in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Vijendra Gupta was elected as the new Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, the saffron party said on Monday.

Gupta had earlier held the post of Leader of Opposition between 2015 and 2020. He will possibly have a short tenure of a few months as assembly polls are slated in the national capital early next year.

“This responsibility comes at a critical time when governance in Delhi has completely failed under AAP,” Gupta said, and demanded that an assembly session be convened.

60-year-old Vijendra Gupta, who had once held the position of party’s state unit chief, will succeed Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who resigned from the post after being elected to the Lok Sabha. A senior BJP leader said a meeting took place in the presence of all seven party MLAs where Gupta was named the new Leader of Opposition. Delhi BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar, president Virendra Sachdeva and secretary Pawan Rana were present in the meeting.