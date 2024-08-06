Ruling party undermining position of L-G, says Delhi BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling upholding the Lieutenant Governor’s power to nominate aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), saying the AAP has developed a habit of questioning the L-G and undermining the constitutional rights vested upon him.

“The power to appoint aldermen to the MCD has been exercised by the L-G for decades. However, the AAP has developed the habit of questioning anything done by the L-G,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, condemning AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s reaction to the verdict.

Sachdeva said, “The AAP has been continuously trying to undermine the constitutional rights of the L-G. However, they forget that there is a difference between Delhi and other states.”

“Sanjay Singh has been a MP for seven years and is aware of the judicial boundaries, yet questioning the Supreme Court’s decision is condemnable,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

What BJP may gain

With the SC verdict, the BJP is likely to have an upper hand in the appointment of members of standing committee, the MCD’s highest decision making body, as the AAP-led MCD may witness more power tussle over passing of proposals through the committees