Security tightened at Bangladesh High Commission: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has stepped up security outside the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital following intense turmoil in the neighbouring country.

Top Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation from the post of prime minister and fled after the situation turned volatile in her country over reservations in government jobs, unemployment, and inflation.

“We have stepped up the security arrangements outside the Bangladesh High Commission and deployed more police personnel,” a senior Delhi Police officer told this newspaper.

The officer said the area where the Commission is located has been completely secured. “We are on alert and closely following the developments in the neighbouring country,” the officer said.

In a single day on Sunday, over 100 people were killed in the clashes between the protestors, mainly students and security forces.