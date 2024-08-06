Urgently probe Asha Kiran deaths: Delhi HC to DJB

NEW DELHI: Taking a stern stance on the recent spate of deaths reported at the Asha Kiran shelter home, the Delhi High Court on Monday ordered an urgent investigation into the matter while calling for immediate remedial measures. The directive follows the deaths of 14 residents, including a child in the shelter home last month, raising serious concerns about living conditions at the facility.

The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, expressed grave concerns, noting that such a high number of fatalities in a single month cannot be coincidental. The court highlighted that all the deceased were suffering from tuberculosis, directing the Delhi Jal Board to immediately test the quality of water at the shelter home.

The Secretary (Social Welfare) of the Delhi government has been instructed to personally visit the shelter home and submit a report to the court. The matter is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on August 7. By then, the high court expects a comprehensive report from both Delhi Jal Board and the social welfare secretary.

During the hearing, the court emphasised on urgent redressal of the condition of the shelter home, suggesting that if overcrowding is an issue, some residents should be relocated to more appropriate facilities.