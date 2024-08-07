Bail cancelled for 65-year-old accused of sexual assault on 13-year-old girl by Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has revoked the bail previously granted to a 65-year-old man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

While denying the bail, Justice Subramonium Prasad emphasised that while courts typically refrain from interfering with bail orders, the severity and nature of this case necessitated a different approach.

“This Court is of the opinion that granting bail to such offenders will have a deleterious effect on the society and will actually run contrary to the purpose for which POCSO Act was enacted,” Justice Prasad stated.

The decision came in response to a plea filed by the victim’s father, challenging the trial court’s decision on August 27, 2022, to grant bail to the accused.

According to the allegations, on January 10, 2019, the accused allegedly lured the minor to a bathroom in a building, where he subjected her to repeated sexual assaults.

The victim’s ordeal came to light on October 9, 2019, when a bystander discovered the accused with the girl in a compromising situation and rescued her. The accused was subsequently charged under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

“There is a prima facie and reasonable ground to believe that the accused has committed a heinous offence of sexual assault on a minor girl. No doubt, Courts ordinarily do not interfere with orders granting bail but as laid down by the Apex Court, when basic requirements necessary for grant of bail are completely ignored.”