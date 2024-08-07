DDA launches Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024: Affordable flats for LIG, EWS in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The DDA announced on Tuesday that the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 would offer low-income group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats at discounted rates in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela through first come first serve (FCFS) mode. Under the scheme, around 34,000 flats are to be offered, with a starting price of around Rs 11.5 lakh, the statement said.

The DDA General Housing Scheme 2024 provides flats of all categories, including high-income group (HIG), medium-income group (MIG), LIG and EWS at different localities, including Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela, will be offered at 2023 prices without any price escalation. The starting price of flats is around Rs 29 lakh and around 5,400 flats are to be offered under this scheme.

The DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 will offer MIG, HIG and higher category flats in Sector 14, 16B and 19B of through an e-auction process. This will provide an opportunity to people to own a house in the upscale area of Dwarka. About 173 flats are being offered under the scheme, it stated.