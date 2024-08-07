ED files chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi in Railways land-for-jobs scandal

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday submitted its supplementary chargesheet against former Union railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav, and eight others, deepening the probe in the Railways land-for-jobs case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne will consider the chargesheet on August 13. This move by the ED follows an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), highlighting the gravity and reach of the allegations.

The case pertains to alleged ‘Group D’ appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh in return for land parcels gifted or transferred to the RJD supremo’s family and associates during Lalu’s tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009. It, according to officials.

In October last year, the Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and daughter RJD MP Misa Bharti in the case.