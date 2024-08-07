Hundreds of BJP workers rally at Tihar Jail, call for Delhi CM's resignation

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of BJP workers reached the high-security Tihar Jail in west Delhi on Tuesday and staged a protest outside the prison premises demanding the resignation of incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a day after the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

The protesters raised slogans against the Chief Minister for about half an hour at the main gate of Tihar Jail, where Kejriwal is presently lodged.

Addressing the protesting workers, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said following the high court’s decision declaring Kejriwal’s arrest legally valid, he no longer has moral right to remain in office. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of being the main conspirator of the alleged liquor scam, citing the high court’s dismissal of his petition. He argued that Kejriwal’s obsession with his luxurious mansion is preventing him from resigning.

The Delhi BJP chief criticised Delhi ministers for accepting perks like bungalows and cars but avoiding responsibility when incidents occur. “Even a brief spell of rains in Delhi results in severe flooding and traffic jams, with ministers doing nothing but lying,” Sachdeva hit out at AAP

He said the AAP government is “mired in corruption” in all departments and accused it of being more concerned with Kejriwal than Delhi’s welfare.