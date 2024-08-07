New Delhi: DERC introduces compensation regulations for electrical mishap victims

NEW DELHI: In a first, power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission has come out with the DERC (Compensation to Victims of Electrical Accidents) Regulations, 2024, paving way for financial assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh in case of loss of life and Rs 5 lakh on more than 60 per cent disability due to electricity related mishaps in the city.

The regulations stipulate a range of compensation for loss of life, injuries to people as well as loss of milch and draught animals, birds and poultry.

If an electricity related accident causes 40-60 per cent injury to any person, he will get Rs one lakh as compensation, Rs 25,000 on hospitalisation for over a week and Rs 10,000 in case of less than a week of hospitalisation.