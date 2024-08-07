Nine arrested as 18 children rescued from forced labour in Delhi jute factory

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police and Labour Department of the city government, 18 children were rescued from a jute manufacturing factory in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area where they were forcibly working as labourers, an official said on Tuesday.

After the rescue operation, the police initiated action against nine people under relevant provisions of the law. They were identified as Aslat, Rajkumar, Vicky, Pintu, Sarvesh, Aehsan, Satender, Ansari and Sahil Dabas.

DCP (north-east) Joy Tirkey said police received information regarding several children being employed at a factory in Bhajanpura area after which a joint search and rescue operation was conducted in coordination with SDM-Seelampur, Revenue department, department of Labour and NGO “Sahyog- Care for You”.