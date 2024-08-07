Nine arrested as 18 children rescued from forced labour in Delhi jute factory

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police and Labour Department of the city government, 18 children were rescued from a jute manufacturing factory in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area where they were forcibly working as labourers, an official said on Tuesday.
After the rescue operation, the police initiated action against nine people under relevant provisions of the law. They were identified as Aslat, Rajkumar, Vicky, Pintu, Sarvesh, Aehsan, Satender, Ansari and Sahil Dabas.
DCP (north-east) Joy Tirkey said police received information regarding several children being employed at a factory in Bhajanpura area after which a joint search and rescue operation was conducted in coordination with SDM-Seelampur, Revenue department, department of Labour and NGO “Sahyog- Care for You”.
The officer said that during the search operation, 18 children between the ages of 11 and 17 were found to be employed in a jute bag manufacturing factory and printing work.
“Later, all the children were rescued and medically examined. Most of the children are between the age group of 11 to 17 years and belong to UP, Bihar & Uttrakhand,” the DCP said.
Accordingly, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act at Bhajanpura police station, and action against 9 accused persons who were running the jute bag manufacturing factory was initiated.
The officer said all children will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee.
He added that further investigation of the case is in progress.