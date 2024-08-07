North Delhi areas face water supply disruption, likely to continue

NEW DELHI: Parts of North Delhi witnessed disruption in water supply on Tuesday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, adding that it may persist on Wednesday as a result of interconnection works at the 1,500-mm-wide Punjabi Bagh water main, the underground pipes that deliver steady water flow.

The Punjabi Bagh water main provides water in Kewal Park, Lawrance Road, and Punjabi Bagh.

The areas affected by the water supply snag included Gopalpur Village, SFS Flats Mukherjee Nagar, Wazirabad Village, Kewal Park, Kewal Park extension, Gopal Nagar, Majlis Park, Rameshwar Nagar, areas in Model Town, Derawal Nagar, Gujjrawal Town, Wazirpur Industrial Area, UGR Mahindra Park, Sri Nagar, Raja Park Punjabi Bagh West, Arihant Nagar and adjoining areas, DJB officials informed, adding, water tanks were available on request in the affected areas.

A similar disruption had occurred on Monday in several areas in northeast Delhi due to the shifting of a 1,200-mm-wide sluice valve in the Tahirpur main near Bhajanpura market and maintenance work Sonia Vihar Water Treatment facility..

Northeast Delhi

A similar disruption was witnessed on Monday in several areas in northeast Delhi due to the shifting of a 1,200-mm-wide sluice valve in the Tahirpur main near Bhajanpura market and maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment facility.