CBI takes over 2020 riots death investigation

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the death of Faizan, a young man, who was allegedly beaten while being forced to sing the national anthem by some police personnel during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, officials said on Wednesday.

Visuals, dating back to February 2020, show Faizan and four other young men, being assaulted with batons by police officers. They were also allegedly forced to sing the national anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’. Faizan reportedly succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on February 26, 2020.

The CBI has registered an FIR in the case following a Delhi High Court order asking the agency to probe the death of a 23-year-old man. The court ruling came on a petition filed by Faizan’s mother.

In its order the court said, “More than four and a half years have elapsed. But, not even one of the policemen involved in the abuse has been conclusively identified. This case presents allegations of gross human rights violation, unlawful actions of policemen, motivated by religious bigotry, would amount to ‘hate crime’,” the high court had noted.