Crunch, spice and everything nice!

A few food enthusiasts gathered together last weekend in Mumbai to celebrate and talk about the variety of samosas that our country boasts. The talk was helmed by Kurush Dalal, a renowned food anthropologist and historian, who spoke about the origins of the samosa and its evolution.

Unlike what one might like to believe, the samosa is not Indian—it was popularly known as sambusek and finds its roots in Kazakhstan from the 7th century. A ceramic bowl was filled with meat filling, covered with dough, and then placed inside a tandoor to be cooked on dum. This is originally how the samosa was made, Dalal said.

So, how did it make its way to India? It is believed that the samosa came to India with the Turks, and over a period of time, the locals adapted it, creating their own variety of fillings to suit their palates. These include North India’s potato-filled samosa with coriander seeds, Bengal’s singhara with diced potatoes or seasonal vegetables like cauliflower, Gujarat’s ghughra with fresh vegetables, Bihar’s mutton samosa, the Jain community’s dry fruit samosa, and the widely loved mawa samosa.

In fact, the Bohra community brought the concept of ‘patti’ (a thin sheet of dough) to India, and thus was born the patti samosa, which also found its fans in the south. The Hyderabadi lukhmi is a delectable variety of samosa with keema or egg-filled patti. Then, there is the onion patti samosa from Chennai and the Bohri smoked toor dal patti samosa, an absolute mastery of culinary skills.