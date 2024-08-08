Delhi HC directs social welfare dept to urgently recruit doctors, staff at Asha Kiran shelter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday demanded swift action from the secretary of the social welfare department to tackle urgent staffing shortages and other issues at the Asha Kiran shelter home for the intellectually disabled. The shelter home had recently witnessed the death of 14 inmates.

The bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela addressing the tragic incidents expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and stressed that bureaucracy should not delay necessary actions. The court criticised the slow pace of approvals and clearances, emphasising the need for immediate recruitment and decongestion to prevent further loss of life.

The shelter home is currently overcrowded, housing 961 inmates against its capacity of 570. The court highlighted a shortage of medical and non-medical staff, urging the secretary to make emergency appointments on a contractual basis and expedite the recruitment process.

The bench also instructed the secretary to prioritize decongestion and recruit staff quickly, warning that failure to act would lead to a judicial order. The court also advised the use of additional facilities, including municipal buildings, to alleviate the overcrowding.

“Decongestion is top priority. Doctors visiting the dormitory and the shortage of the staff, medical as well as non-medical staff that has to be addressed and we should empower the secretary to employ staff on contractual basis,” the court said.

The secretary committed to personally overseeing the situation and securing the necessary clearances to resolve the crisis. The court scheduled a follow-up hearing for August 12 and directed the secretary to communicate directly with relevant authorities to address immediate needs.

The court’s intervention comes as the Delhi government contemplates invoking disaster management laws due to the gravity of the situation. The secretary reported ongoing efforts to address overcrowding and improve conditions, including proposals for utilising additional buildings and installing necessary amenities.