Delhi Police to revise standing orders, SOPs with the introduction of new criminal laws

NEW DELHI: A massive exercise is underway as Delhi Police is looking to revise all its standing orders passed since the inception of the force till now after the enforcement of new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

“We are in the process of revising all the standing orders. Several orders have been revised till now while the rest are in the pipeline,” a senior police officer told this newspaper.

The standing orders are the directions issued by the Commissioner of Delhi Police from time to time for the effective functioning of the force in accordance with the laws. There are more than 400 standing orders that have been issued since the inception of the police force in the national capital.

Three new criminals – Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita which replaced the Indian Penal Code, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) which replaced the Indian Evidence Act – were implemented from July 1, this year, whith the promise to completely overhaul the criminal justice system.

In January, a 14-member committee was constituted by the police to study the laws and prepare study material for its personnel. The committee was led by Special Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma and comprised DCP Joy Tirkey, Additional DCP Uma Shankar and other senior officers.

According to the officer, several standing orders were based on the correct implementation of the CrPc. However, as there have been several changes under the new laws, the standing orders are required to be revised accordingly.

The BNSS seeks to ensure speedy justice, transparency and accountability in probe and make the criminal justice system more victim centric.

In one of the standing orders pertaining to cases of gambling which was recently revised by the police, a copy also seen by this newspaper, the cops handling of such cases were advised to take due precautions during seizure of electronic equipment – mobile phones or laptops. “The search and seizure should be done in accordance with the provisions of BNSS and compliance of sections 105 and 185 of BNSS be ensured,” an excerpt from the order read.