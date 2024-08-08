Delhi Transport department to introduce new safety measures for bus operations

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of recent mishaps involving Delhi government buses, the Transport Department has decided to implement a series of precautionary measures aimed at preventing such occurrences.

The government has decided to implement Aadhaar-based duty allocation for drivers. Recent incidents have raised concerns that some drivers may be deputed on multiple duties during a day.

To address this, it was decided that a Aadhaar-based duty allocation will be implemented to ensure no driver is assigned double duty, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, adding, a biometric face recognition system will also be installed at depots to prevent multiple depuations.

Periodic training of drivers on simulators has also been mandated. The procurement of two simulators is in progress by DTC with the financial bid already finalised, Gahlot said.

To prevent drunk and driving, breathalyzer tests will be implemented at each depot. Drivers will be required to undergo these tests before commencing their duties. Additionally, regular medical check-ups for drivers will also be mandatory, the minister said.