Delhi

Delhi University extends deadline to fill preference for CSAS till August 9

The university also informed that the trials for performance-based programmes, including BA Honours in Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts, and Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education, Extra Curricular Activities.
Delhi University
Delhi University(File Photo)
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has extended the deadline for preference-filling for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2024 Phase 2 for undergraduate admissions. Candidates can now submit their programme and college preferences by August 9 through the official website.

The official press release issued on Wednesday stated, “The last date for filling the preferences for Program + College Combinations has been extended to Friday, August 9. Candidates who have completed Phase I must login to their dashboard to complete Phase II.”

The university also informed that the trials for performance-based programmes, including Bachelor of Arts (BA Honours) in Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts, and Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Physical Education, Health Education, Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), and sports super over 3 lakh candidates have registered so far for the 71,000 available undergraduate seats, according to a senior university official.

Delhi University
Common Seat Allocation System

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com